On May 11, 2019. Husband of the late Esther; father of Arlene (the late Ronald) Pearlstein, Stephen (Lori) Blank, and Nannette (Edward) Lisker; grandfather of Nikki Starke, Brian (Bibi) Blank, Adam (Becky) Blank, and Lindsay (Ryan) Jacobs; great grand-father of Katie, Alex, Emmy, Daniel and Gabriel. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-18), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy, Trevose Pa. 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish National Fund, 2100 Arch St., (Suite 3-E), Phila., Pa. 19103. www.jnf.org
Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019