|
|
KELLY
MICHAEL D. "MICKEY"
Age 73, of Media, PA, and formerly
of Overbrook, on October 20, 2019. Mickey was a Phila-delphia Firefighter for 38 years. Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Maryanne (nee Vagnoni); his loving daughter Christina M. Hahn (Scott); his cherished grandchildren Scott Jr. and Ryan Michael, and his devoted sister Anne Marie Connor. Precious son of the late Bernadette (nee Gill) and William A. Kelly, and adoring brother of the late William A. and Kevin T. Kelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, October 26th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Widows Fund for Philadelphia Firefighters, IAFF Local 22, 415 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123-4095 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019