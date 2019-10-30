|
|
SANDS
MICHAEL D.
34, of Jackson, Mississippi, formerly of Phoenixville, PA, Passed away on October 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on November 26, 1984, he was the beloved son of David and Nanci Sands of Malvern, PA. Survivors are: daughter, Briar; siblings, Kristen Mang (Bill) of Trappe, PA, Jim Sands of Phoenixville, PA, nephew, Marshall Mang, grandmother, Therese Sands. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive him. Raised in Kimberton, he graduated from Phoenixville High School in 2003 and Temple University in 2007 where he majored in Journalism. Following graduation, he resided in Jackson, Mississippi where he was a news anchor for Fox 40. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, November 1, 6 to 8 P.M. at THE ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301 and on Saturday November 2, from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 A.M. Burial with be private. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Michael's memory can be made to: Briar Eberhard-Sands College Fund, c/o TruMark Financial, 595 Morehall Rd., Malvern, PA 19355.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019