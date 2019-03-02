Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View Map
Interment
Following Services
West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
MICHAEL DENTE Notice
DENTE
MICHAEL
Age 61, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home. He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family, eating, cooking, and joking around. He is survived by his wife, Donna Ratkevic; daughter, Alana Savva (Peter); granddaughter, Giovanna Savva; brother, Ralph (Antoinetta); and sisters, Angela (Mark) and Gina. Visitation at 10:00 A.M. and Funeral Service at 12 noon, Tuesday March 5th, at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Family requests biodegradable flower arrangements or donations be made to Kennedy's Cause, www.kennedyscause.com.

www.westlaurelhill.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 2, 2019
