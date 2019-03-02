|
DENTE
MICHAEL
Age 61, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home. He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family, eating, cooking, and joking around. He is survived by his wife, Donna Ratkevic; daughter, Alana Savva (Peter); granddaughter, Giovanna Savva; brother, Ralph (Antoinetta); and sisters, Angela (Mark) and Gina. Visitation at 10:00 A.M. and Funeral Service at 12 noon, Tuesday March 5th, at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Family requests biodegradable flower arrangements or donations be made to Kennedy's Cause, www.kennedyscause.com.
