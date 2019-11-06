Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
MICHAEL DUFFY Notice
DUFFY
MICHAEL
November 4, 2019, age 61. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Reigner). Loving father of Maribeth Duffy, Amanda Henderson (Thomas) and Michael Duffy (Kait). Adoring Poppy of Thomas, Lily, Emily and Lucas. Brother of Marianne Kilkenny (Joseph) and Kathleen Howard (Christopher). Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Mass Sat. 10 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
