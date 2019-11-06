|
|
DUFFY
MICHAEL
November 4, 2019, age 61. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Reigner). Loving father of Maribeth Duffy, Amanda Henderson (Thomas) and Michael Duffy (Kait). Adoring Poppy of Thomas, Lily, Emily and Lucas. Brother of Marianne Kilkenny (Joseph) and Kathleen Howard (Christopher). Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Mass Sat. 10 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019