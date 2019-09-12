Home

On September 8, 2019, age 71, of Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Carmody); Loving father of Megan (John) Falcone of Cherry Hill, NJ, and M. Tucker (Danielle) of Havertown, PA. Devoted grandfather of John Michael and Brayden Falcone and Charlotte "Charlie" Dunn; Dear brother of C. Kenneth (Jody) Dunn, Kathleen (Brian) Dean and Marilee (Robert) Tangrea.
Michael was a dedicated family man often found on the sidelines of a field or in the audience of a performance of one of his children or grandchildren. In addition to his passion for family, he had a passion for travel. His sense of adventure took him far and wide - from Machu Picchu to the Serengeti to the jungles of Southeast Asia. If there was adventure to be had, Michael was in on it and, typically, was planning it. He was an artist and a philanthropist at heart. Quite often you would find him creating beautiful furniture in his workshop and donating his work to charities that filled his heart - the Ronald McDonald House, Samaritan Hospice, and Guadalupe Family Services.
A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:30 A.M. at Tavistock Country Club, 1 Tavistock Lane, Tavistock, NJ; where his family will greet friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael may be made to either: Guadalupe Family Services guadalupefamilyservices.org/donate/ or Samaritan Hospice samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
