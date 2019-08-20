Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BABIARZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL F. BABIARZ Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL F. BABIARZ Sr. Notice
BABIARZ
MICHAEL F., SR.
On August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Rocks); former husband of Cheryl Babiarz; devoted father of September Lewandoski, Karen Wexler (Harry), Ashley Ko (Jenny), and the late Michael F. Babiarz, Jr.; loving Pop-Pop of Lonnie, Julia, Harrison, and Eugene; dear brother of Karen Moore (Terry), Patrick (Diane), and Paul (Cynthia); also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9:30 A.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Berean Bible Church, 3320 Byberry Rd., Phila. PA 19154.
logo


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now