BABIARZ
MICHAEL F., SR.
On August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Rocks); former husband of Cheryl Babiarz; devoted father of September Lewandoski, Karen Wexler (Harry), Ashley Ko (Jenny), and the late Michael F. Babiarz, Jr.; loving Pop-Pop of Lonnie, Julia, Harrison, and Eugene; dear brother of Karen Moore (Terry), Patrick (Diane), and Paul (Cynthia); also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 9:30 A.M., WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111, followed by Service 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Berean Bible Church, 3320 Byberry Rd., Phila. PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019