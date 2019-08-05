|
|
CAMARDO
MICHAEL F.
On August 2, 2019, age 77, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. A graduate of Villanova Univer-sity, Mike retired from Lockheed Martin as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Camardo served on multiple boards including Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was also the chairman, the Franklin Institute and the Federal Reserve Board. He was the chairman for many years at the Haddonfield Symphony Orchestra and he also served as chairman with the Greater Camden Partnership for the Camden Diocese. In addition, he played a significant role in bringing the Salvation Army Kroc Center to Camden. Mike is survived by his devoted wife, Maryann (nee Wodarcyk); his loving daughters, Carolyn (John) Foley, Alison (Robert) Rynkar and Cathie Camardo; his cherished grandchildren who were the light of his life, Michael Foley, Ryan Foley, Ella Foley, Phoebe Rynkar and Emily Rynkar; his siblings, Dennis (Gerry) Camardo, Frank (Joyce) Camardo, Debbie (Barry) Bracken and Helen (Ron) Parker as well as their children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Remembrance on Thursday, August 8th beginning at 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ followed by his Committal Service at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. There will be no visitation/viewing prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105
(www.cathedralkitchen.org) or St. John of God Community Services Archbishop Damiano School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093 (www.sjogcs.org). Arr. by
HEALEY FUNERAL HOME www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019