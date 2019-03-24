Home

JULIANO
MICHAEL F.
Age 72, on March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Ward); dear father of Jacqueline Coelho (Humberto), Michael (Felicia), and Louis (Katie); loving grandpop of Anthony, Alexander, Julia, Michael, Nicholas, Louis, Matthew, and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Maternity B.V.M. Church. Int. Resurrection. Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
