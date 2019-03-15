TRENDLER

MICHAEL FRANCIS, JR

79, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Michael was born in Philadelphia. He mainly grew up in Upper Darby, PA and was a 1957 graduate of Msgr. Bonner HS; he graduated from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia in 1961 and was a very proud Hawk. He was a member of The Union League of Philadelphia and Lincoln Table, the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428, the Brigantine Historical Society and the American Legion in Philadelphia. He was a part of the Philadelphia and Atlantic City insurance community for over 50 years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, a lifetime student of US history with an interest in the Civil War era, a world traveler and a proud grandfather. Michael was a proud member of the US Army serving in several locations before being granted his honorable discharge in 1967.

He is predeceased by his parents Michael F. Sr. and Catherine Trendler (nee Flynn). He is survived by his wife Frances, his daughter Christina Sweeney (Patrick), his son Michael F. Trendler, III (Janet), his grandchildren Mary Katherine, Kevin, Benjamin and Caroline. He is also survived by his brother Gerald (Sandra), his sister Elaine Young (Charles) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mike's Life Celebration Gathering at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave, Brigantine on Monday March 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428, Veterans Committee, P.O. Box 44, Brigantine, NJ 08203 or The Brigantine Historical Society, 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203. To share your fondest memory of Mike please visit

www.keatesplum.com

Family services by KEATES -PLUM FUNERAL HOME, Brigantine.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary