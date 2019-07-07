Home

Age 72, of Doylestown, on Wed. July 3, 2019. Devoted husband of Sandy M. Homel, loving father to Katrina M. Homel. Also survived by brother-in-law, Gerald Burton (Jackie), sister-in-law, Evelyn Parsons (Charles) and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10 A.M., until the start of Michael's Funeral Service, 11 A.M., at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Burial will follow at Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucks County Audubon Society at 2877 Creamery Rd., New Hope, PA 18938; Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 Chapman Road, Doylestown, PA 18901 to Doylestown Hospital at 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
