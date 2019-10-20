Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew’s Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew’s Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Michael J. Bannon Notice
BANNON
Michael J.
On Oct. 18, 2019. Loving husband of Jeannette (nee Przychodniak). Beloved father of Christine Huff (Michael), John M. "Hank" (Karen), and Kenneth D. (Kristen). Dear Pop of 8 grandchildren and brother of Sr. Marie Noel and John F. Bannon. Mike was a proud member of the Fr. Judge Father's Assoc. for over 37 years and a Fr. Judge Hall of Fame Inductee. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. in St. Matthew's Church, 3000 Cottman Ave. Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 AM. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers your donation to FriendsOfFatherJudge.com would be greatly appreciated by Mike's family. Please share your fondest memories of Mike at SlabinskiFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
