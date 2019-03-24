Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Jerome's R.C. Church
8100 Colfax St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
View Map
MICHAEL J. BERNSTEIN Notice
BERNSTEIN
MICHAEL J.


of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly while serving the citizens of Phila-delphia on March 20, 2019 at the age of 46. Michael is survived by his beloved wife Catherine (nee Shay); his loving children Michael, Victoria, and Jacob; his caring parents Jerry and Dale (nee Larkin) Bernstein; his siblings Robert (Susan), Daniel (John), and David (Jennifer); his in-laws Richard and Anne Shay; his brother-in-laws Richard Shay, Robert Shay (Nicole), and Michael (Anita) Shay; sister-in-laws Anne Martin (Dan) and Sandra Colfer (Michael). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Michael's Life Celebration on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5:00 -8:00 P.M. and Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD. 10975 Academy Rd., Phila, PA 19154 and to participate in his Funeral Mass 12:30 P.M. at The Church of St. Jerome, 8100 Colfax St., Phila, PA 19136. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's memory to Hero Scholarship Fund c/o Local 22 415 N. 5th St., Phila, PA 19123.

www.lifecelebration.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
