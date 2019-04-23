|
|
CARNEY
MICHAEL J.
Age 68, on March 28, 2019. Retired Phila. Police Officer. Husband of the late Maryjane A. (nee McCue). Father of Michael, the late Shawn, Brian and Kimberly Mitros. Brother of Patrick Carney. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday 9 to 10 A.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. Contributions in Michael's memory to Police Survivors Benefit Fund, Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Phila., PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019