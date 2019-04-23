Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. CARNEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. CARNEY Notice
CARNEY
MICHAEL J.
Age 68, on March 28, 2019. Retired Phila. Police Officer. Husband of the late Maryjane A. (nee McCue). Father of Michael, the late Shawn, Brian and Kimberly Mitros. Brother of Patrick Carney. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday 9 to 10 A.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. Contributions in Michael's memory to Police Survivors Benefit Fund, Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Phila., PA 19154.
logo


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now