Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. CILIO

Notice Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. CILIO Notice
CILIO
MICHAEL J.
Age 76, passed away on February 25, 2019; loving husband of the late JimmyAnn (nee Hendrie); beloved father of John (Richelle) and Michael Cilio; dear brother of Joanne (late Louis), Marie (late Nicholas), and Lorraine (Robert) Hagelin; beloved grandfather of Andrew Cilio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M., followed by Catholic Services at 11:00 A.M., at the ANGELONE FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, 19090. No interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
www.takeabreakfromcancer.org

www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now