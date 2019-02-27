|
CILIO
MICHAEL J.
Age 76, passed away on February 25, 2019; loving husband of the late JimmyAnn (nee Hendrie); beloved father of John (Richelle) and Michael Cilio; dear brother of Joanne (late Louis), Marie (late Nicholas), and Lorraine (Robert) Hagelin; beloved grandfather of Andrew Cilio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M., followed by Catholic Services at 11:00 A.M., at the ANGELONE FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, 19090. No interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
