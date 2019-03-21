|
|
DELLA POLLA
MICHAEL J., JR..
Age 62, on March 19, 2019, of Wayne, PA. Adored by his wife, Deirdre (Lawless) and children; Mia Butler (Travis) and Michael J. III. Son of the late Pauline (Coulson) and Michael J. Della Polla, Sr. and brother of the late Betsy Greene. Raised in Havertown, PA which he called the Center of the Universe. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Della Polla, brother-in-law, Tim Green and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Lawless and many, many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday After-noon 1:30 P.M. - 3:45 P.M. followed by his Memorial Service 4:00 P.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF FRAZER 192 E. Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19055. Interment private. Con-tributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.jdrf.org.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019