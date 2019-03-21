Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home & Crematory of Malvern-Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave
Frazer, PA 19355
(610) 296-9555
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:45 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave.
Frazer, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave.
Frazer, PA
View Map
DELLA POLLA
MICHAEL J., JR..


Age 62, on March 19, 2019, of Wayne, PA. Adored by his wife, Deirdre (Lawless) and children; Mia Butler (Travis) and Michael J. III. Son of the late Pauline (Coulson) and Michael J. Della Polla, Sr. and brother of the late Betsy Greene. Raised in Havertown, PA which he called the Center of the Universe. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Della Polla, brother-in-law, Tim Green and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Lawless and many, many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday After-noon 1:30 P.M. - 3:45 P.M. followed by his Memorial Service 4:00 P.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF FRAZER 192 E. Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19055. Interment private. Con-tributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.jdrf.org.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019
