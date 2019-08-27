Home

Henry J Cieplinski Funeral Home
1018 S 2Nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 462-0441
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
MICHAEL J. "MIKE" FAHERTY


1963 - 2019
MICHAEL J. "MIKE" FAHERTY Notice
FAHERTY
MICHAEL J. "MIKE"


On Sunday, August 25, 2019, passed away at the age of 56.
Mike was born on July 12, 1963 in Abington, PA. He attended Archbishop Wood High School and Drexel University, where he also worked for several years at the Student Center.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bartholomew and mother, Margaret "Peg". He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (nee Rodkey), and five sisters, Mary (Edward DiCenzo), Maureen (Ronald Theis), Margaret (James Wright), Marie (John Frye), Monica (Dave Maletz) and several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and with the many friends he made at Drexel and New Wave Café in Queen Village.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, August 28th, from 6 to 9 P.M., at CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1018 S. 2nd St., Phila., and from 10 to 11 A.M., on Thursday, August 29th, at St. Philip Neri Church, 218 Queen Street, Phila. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mike Faherty to Catholic Charities, and St. John's Hospice, Philadelphia.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
