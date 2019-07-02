|
JONES
MICHAEL J.
Suddenly on June 30, 2019, Age 41. Devoted father of Kelsey Thomson-Jones. Beloved son of Margaret (nee Glenn) and the late Ronald F. Brother of Ronald F. Jr. (Carla) and Missy Smith (James). Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering Monday 10-11 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family request you make a donation to a . Arr. by HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, Thomas J. Fluehr F.D. (215) 698-2500.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019