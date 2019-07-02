Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. JONES Notice
JONES
MICHAEL J.
Suddenly on June 30, 2019, Age 41. Devoted father of Kelsey Thomson-Jones. Beloved son of Margaret (nee Glenn) and the late Ronald F. Brother of Ronald F. Jr. (Carla) and Missy Smith (James). Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering Monday 10-11 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family request you make a donation to a . Arr. by HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, Thomas J. Fluehr F.D. (215) 698-2500.

www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now