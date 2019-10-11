|
|
MAGNOTTA
MICHAEL J., JR.
Age 86, of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Broomall, PA, on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Barr) for 60 years. Survived by loving children, Liz, Mike (Teri), Jennifer (Patrick) Spellman, Monica (Joe) Robinson, Dave (Peg), Maureen (Marc) Sanders, Christine (Dan) DeFrancesco and adored by his 21 grand-children. Also survived by sisters Dianne Randazzo and Angelina Marsh and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M. and Monday, 9 to 10 A.M. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019