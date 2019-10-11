Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MAGNOTTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. MAGNOTTA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. MAGNOTTA Jr. Notice
MAGNOTTA
MICHAEL J., JR.


Age 86, of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Broomall, PA, on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Barr) for 60 years. Survived by loving children, Liz, Mike (Teri), Jennifer (Patrick) Spellman, Monica (Joe) Robinson, Dave (Peg), Maureen (Marc) Sanders, Christine (Dan) DeFrancesco and adored by his 21 grand-children. Also survived by sisters Dianne Randazzo and Angelina Marsh and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M. and Monday, 9 to 10 A.M. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield, PA.
Online condolences:

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now