PALLADINO
MICHAEL J.
On October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (nee DiLaurenzio); loving father of Maria (Vincent Romano) and Michael Jr.; dear grandfather of Kathryn and Nicholas Romano; brother of Joseph (Dolores), Joanne, and the late Grace and Frances; brother-in-law of Michael Pilla; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday Morning 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church, 808 S. Hutch-inson St., Phila., PA 19147.
