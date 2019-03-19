|
PAPALE
MICHAEL J.
Of Glenside, PA died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Abington Health Center Warminster Campus. He was 63 years old; dear son of the late Joseph Papale and the late Louise Papale (nee Martino). He is the beloved brother of Nancy (Michael) MacFarland and Maria Papale; dear uncle of Kevin, Patrick, Julie, and the late Thomas MacFarland. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA 19038. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Luke the Evangelist School, 2316 Fairhill Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038.
