Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. QUINN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. QUINN Notice
QUINN
MICHAEL J.
On March 6, 2019. Beloved brother of James Quinn and the late Robert, Joseph, and Richard Quinn. Cherished uncle of Maureen Mastropietro, his devoted caregiver, and dear cousin of Kathleen Cooney. He is also survived by other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at Saint Martin of Tours Church on March 27th at 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon will follow at The Regal Ballroom at approximately 12 Noon. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.