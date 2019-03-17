|
QUINN
MICHAEL J.
On March 6, 2019. Beloved brother of James Quinn and the late Robert, Joseph, and Richard Quinn. Cherished uncle of Maureen Mastropietro, his devoted caregiver, and dear cousin of Kathleen Cooney. He is also survived by other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at Saint Martin of Tours Church on March 27th at 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon will follow at The Regal Ballroom at approximately 12 Noon. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019