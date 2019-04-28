|
SHEEHAN
REVEREND MICHAEL J.
Pastor Emeritus, Sacred Heart Church, Phila., on February 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Fr. will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Barbara Sheehan; nephews, Terry (Tina), Kevin, Brendan, Michael and Brian (Stacy); his great nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Krista, Erika and Patrick John; and his loving friends, The Corry Family: Dennis, Tim and Cheri, Bud and Peg, Brian and Lisa and their families.
Fr. Sheehan was ordained May 16, 1964 at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. and Paul, by Most Reverend John J. Krol. Reverend Clergy, religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:00 A.M., at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd, Phila. Rite of Committal will be held privately. JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019