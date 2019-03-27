Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Ambrose). Devoted father of Jennifer Oeschger (Scott), Timothy and Bridget Snyder (Adam). Loving Pop of Kaylee Snyder, Evan Snyder and Cole Oeschger. Also survived by his sister Sandra Smith (Rozier); nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends and members of Fralinger String Band and Local 13000 CWA are invited to his Viewing Friday 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again on Saturday morning 8 - 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass St. Stanislaus Church, 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name can be made to Mt. Carmel Church, 2319 S. Third St., Phila., PA 19148.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
