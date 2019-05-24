|
TALLUTO
MICHAEL J.
Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, age 61. Loving son of the late Joseph and Genevieve Talluto (nee Bednar). Cherished brother of Joseph A.M. (Carmella) Talluto, Nina Talluto-Kimmel, Marialena Storti and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve 6 to 8 P.M., and Wed., 9:30 to 11 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M., at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chester County Special Olympics in honor of Michael Talluto -- who was active in Special Olympics bowling and Basketball. Send donations to Chester County Special Olympics' in memory of Michael Talluto, 350 Eagleview Blvd., Ste 160, Exton PA 19341.
Condolences can be made at
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019