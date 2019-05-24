Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Ashton, PA
View Map
Entombment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum
626 Bailey Road
Yeadon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL TALLUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. TALLUTO

Notice Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. TALLUTO Notice
TALLUTO
MICHAEL J.


Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, age 61. Loving son of the late Joseph and Genevieve Talluto (nee Bednar). Cherished brother of Joseph A.M. (Carmella) Talluto, Nina Talluto-Kimmel, Marialena Storti and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. eve 6 to 8 P.M., and Wed., 9:30 to 11 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL-STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston PA. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M., at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chester County Special Olympics in honor of Michael Talluto -- who was active in Special Olympics bowling and Basketball. Send donations to Chester County Special Olympics' in memory of Michael Talluto, 350 Eagleview Blvd., Ste 160, Exton PA 19341.
Condolences can be made at

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now