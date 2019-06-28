Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:30 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WILKINSON
MICHAEL J. "MIKE" WILKINSON

MICHAEL J. "MIKE" WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON
MICHAEL J. "MIKE"


on June 25, 2019. Age 73. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Neumyer). Devoted father of Suzanne (Michael Kraus), Jennifer, Jackson (Carol), Thomas, and Graham (Tara); loving grandfather of Leah, Meredith, Laura, Spencer, Mollie, and Johnny Blue Boots; great-grandfather of Taylor; and also survived by his siblings, Jack (Jeanne), Julie Terlesky (Mike), Jerry (Sue), Tom, and Mary Pat (John Thain). Relatives and friends are invited to gather and greet the family on Monday from 2:00 PM until his memorial service at 4:30 PM at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Int. Private.

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
