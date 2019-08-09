Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL KURITZKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL KURITZKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL KURITZKES Notice
KURITZKES
MICHAEL
58, died on August 8, 2019, of complications from cancer. Devoted father of James, Evan, and Thomas; loyal brother of Linda (Mark Bailey); loving partner of Ellen Wright. A graduate of Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Mike held senior legal positions in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Those who knew him relied on his calm demeanor and ability to find solutions to life's challenges. He was dedicated to several local organizations, particularly The Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia. He will be sorely missed by his family, lifelong friends, and all who were lucky enough to have known him.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. The family requests that any donations in his name be made to the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia, 4200 Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129.
https://pa.salvationarmy.org/kroc-center-pa

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now