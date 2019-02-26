|
McGARRY
MICHAEL, SR.
59, of Philadelphia, passed away February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Hannah) and loving father of Nicole (Chris), Michael Jr., Daniel and Brian. Also survived by his brother Stephen (Kit), his in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, John and Jane (nee Furphy), and his brothers John Jr. and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, February 28, 2019, 1:30 P.M., at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3330 "G" Street. Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019