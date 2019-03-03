Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
MICHAEL P. "BIG MIKE" ABBATIELLO

MICHAEL P. "BIG MIKE" ABBATIELLO
ABBATIELLO
MICHAEL P. "BIG MIKE"


April 4, 1957 - February 10, 2019

Devoted husband of Annamarie (nee Norelli), of 41 years. Son of the late Ines (nee Napoli) and Louis. Beloved father of Anthony, Blaise, and the late Michael. Loving grandfather of Blaise. Brother of Lois (Bob) Oryl, and the late Anthony "Butchie", and Louie.
Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday, March 9th, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Interment private. At the family's request, please omit flowers.
www.baldifuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
