ABBATIELLO
MICHAEL P. "BIG MIKE"
Devoted husband of Annamarie (nee Norelli), of 41 years. Son of the late Ines (nee Napoli) and Louis. Beloved father of Anthony, Blaise, and the late Michael. Loving grandfather of Blaise. Brother of Lois (Bob) Oryl, and the late Anthony "Butchie", and Louie.
April 4, 1957 - February 10, 2019
Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday, March 9th, 9 to 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Interment private. At the family's request, please omit flowers.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019