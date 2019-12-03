|
|
PRENTICE
MICHAEL
On November 29, 2019. Widower of Georgia (Maurer), of New Britain, PA. Father of Paige (Jeffrey) Formicone, Eric (Adriana) Prentice; grandfather of Tyler and Brianna Prentice; brother of Andrew (Maegan), Krista, Matthew (Joan) Prentice.
Former Penn State Football player and Temple Univ. Grad. Former Phys. Ed. Teacher and Coach at Simon Gratz and owner/ operator of Bets Inc. Trucking. Services private. Online condol-ences may be offered at
mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019