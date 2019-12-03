Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL PRENTICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL PRENTICE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL PRENTICE Notice
PRENTICE
MICHAEL


On November 29, 2019. Widower of Georgia (Maurer), of New Britain, PA. Father of Paige (Jeffrey) Formicone, Eric (Adriana) Prentice; grandfather of Tyler and Brianna Prentice; brother of Andrew (Maegan), Krista, Matthew (Joan) Prentice.
Former Penn State Football player and Temple Univ. Grad. Former Phys. Ed. Teacher and Coach at Simon Gratz and owner/ operator of Bets Inc. Trucking. Services private. Online condol-ences may be offered at

mannslonakerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -