Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Notre Dame de Lourdes
950 Michigan Ave
Swarthmore, PA 19081
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
Michigan Ave. and Fairview Rd.
Swarthmore, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
Michigan Ave. and Fairview Rd
Swarthmore, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DeRITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. DeRITIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL R. DeRITIS Notice
DeRITIS
MICHAEL R.


Age 67, on August 20, 2019. Loving husband of Rosemary (nee Gondek), dear father of Nicole DeRitis (Timmy), Stephanie Adamow (Wayne) and Michael J. DeRitis, loving Pop of Emma, Owen, Alex, Nicolas and James, brother of Ronald DeRitis and Joy Stumpo (Chris); also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 9:30 A.M. Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Michigan Ave. and Fairview Rd., Swarthmore. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Notre Dame de Lourdes School, 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.