DeRITIS
MICHAEL R.
Age 67, on August 20, 2019. Loving husband of Rosemary (nee Gondek), dear father of Nicole DeRitis (Timmy), Stephanie Adamow (Wayne) and Michael J. DeRitis, loving Pop of Emma, Owen, Alex, Nicolas and James, brother of Ronald DeRitis and Joy Stumpo (Chris); also his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 9:30 A.M. Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Michigan Ave. and Fairview Rd., Swarthmore. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Notre Dame de Lourdes School, 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019