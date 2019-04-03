|
|
HOLLY
MICHAEL R.
Of Malvern, PA, on April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Kay Holly (nee Baraldi); loving father of Deborah Hoefer (Steve) and Michael R. Holly, Jr. (Valerie) and step-father of Patrick Morrison, Christopher Morrison, and Michael Morrison; dear brother of Robert Holly (Andrienne), Patricia Zechman (Glenn), and Kathleen Holly; also survived by 10 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6 - 9 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Multiple Myeloma Research, Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019