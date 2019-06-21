|
|
HUDAK
MICHAEL R. "MICKEY"
Age 67, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on June 19, 2019. Born to Michael and Lillian Letherland Hudak, he is survived by 2 sons, Michael R. Hudak IV and Timothy P. Hudak, former wife, Margaret Mary Hudak and 6 siblings, Ann Kauffman (Jack), Margaret Ermlick, Lillian Hudak, Thomas Hudak, Mary Preston (William) and Dorothy Hart (Richard). He also had many loving friends, nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, 2-3 P.M. at the PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at Saturday at 3:00 P.M.
www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019