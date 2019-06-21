Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HUDAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. "MICKEY" HUDAK

Notice Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL R. "MICKEY" HUDAK Notice
HUDAK
MICHAEL R. "MICKEY"


Age 67, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on June 19, 2019. Born to Michael and Lillian Letherland Hudak, he is survived by 2 sons, Michael R. Hudak IV and Timothy P. Hudak, former wife, Margaret Mary Hudak and 6 siblings, Ann Kauffman (Jack), Margaret Ermlick, Lillian Hudak, Thomas Hudak, Mary Preston (William) and Dorothy Hart (Richard). He also had many loving friends, nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, 2-3 P.M. at the PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at Saturday at 3:00 P.M.

www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now