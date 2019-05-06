ROCHESTER

MICHAEL R.

May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole (nee LeFaivre). Pre-deceased by his wife Lucille Hershenson. Loving father of Benjamin Rochester (Lesley Bich), Marne Rochester, and Andrew Rochester (Abigail Rosen). Cherished brother of Stephen Rochester (Ilene). Devoted grandfather of Leora, Alexander, and Lily.Michael was born in Brooklyn, the son of Abraham and Helen (Finkelstein) Rochester and was a lifelong Yankees fan. He studied at RPI and received a B.S. degree in management sciences. At Cornell, Michael studied in the New York State School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He received an MS in this program and applied it to many years as Human Resources Director in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. He was an active member in Parents of North American Israelis and made many visits to Israel through the years. He read widely about Jewish archeology and history. He was a Civil War enthusiast and dedicated to helping underprivileged children move ahead. He served for many years on the Delaware Port Authority civilian advisory board. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services, Monday 12 Noon at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem., Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of home Marilyn Appel Monday thru Wednesday starting at 7 PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind, 968 Easton Road, Suite H, Warrington, PA 18976, Society Hill Synagogue for Education, 418 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary