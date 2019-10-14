Home

MICHAEL T. GIZZI Sr.

GIZZI
MICHAEL T., SR.
October 11, 2019 of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" A. Gizzi (nee Connelly). Devoted father of Michael T., Jr. (Marylee) and the late Angela Gizzi Berni (John). Loving "Pop" of Anthony (Helen), Matthew & Adam Berni, and Shaina, Jillian, Michael III. & Bridget Gizzi. Pre-deceased by his parents Pasquale and Angelina Rappa Gizzi, and siblings Thomas Gizzi (Marie), Mario (late Mary) and Teresa Scarsellato (Butch). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wed. Oct. 16, 10 A.M. St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave & Argyle Rd, Ardmore. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at the Church from 9-10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation
www.nationalbreastcancer.org

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019
