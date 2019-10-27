|
|
WILK
MICHAEL T.
On October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette V. (nee Brill). Loving Dad of Michelle McDermott (James), Michael (Lisa), Timothy (Heather Hefferon), Mark (June Frankowski) and Bernadette (Timothy Burke). PopPop of James Jr., Aubrey, Thomasina, Allison, EmilyAnne, Luke, Natalie, Owen, Sadie and Christyn. Also survived by his sister, Helene Krasowski (Richard); his niece, Marie Holmes; and his nephews, Joseph and Stephen Krasowski.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, October 30th, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., at THE REILLY-RAKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2632-34 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Nativity B.V.M. Church. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Veterans Multi-Service Center Headquarters 213-217 N. 4th St. Phila. PA 19106, would be appreciated.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019