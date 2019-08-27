|
|
GENTILE
MICHELE (nee Roselli)
Age 64, of Malvern, PA, on August 24, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 39 years Gregory A. Gentile; her loving daughter Amanda Gentile; her devoted brothers John, Anthony (Linda) and Mark (Maureen), and her cherished sister Sandra. Precious daughter of the late Pasqualina (nee Fanelli) and Anthony Roselli.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, August 30th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA 19301. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M. Inurnment private.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019