EPSTEIN
MICHELLE
On April 26, 2019. Precious daughter of Barry and Susan Epstein. Devoted sister of Randy Epstein (Jamie Brown). Loving aunt of Sydney. Rela-tives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 3 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barry and Susan Epstein Monday only. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in her memory may be made to any "No Kill" animal shelter.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
