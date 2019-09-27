|
HOFFMANN YOUNG
MICHELLE HELENE
70 years, September 24, 2019. Bensalem Funeral Director. Philadelphia Attorney. Nursing Instructor. She was a genuinely beautiful person inside and out and her generosity was limitless. The world was a was a better place because of her! Wife of the late Robert B. Young; Sister of Marie (Eugene) Zmijewski; Aunt of Michael (Donna) Zmijewski, Marie (Matt) Owens, Lisa (Dave) Parzych and Joanna (Bobby) Parker; "Mimi" of Brianna, Mackenzie, Johnny, Noah, Elijah, Aley, and Sarah. Viewing Sunday 6 - 9 P.M. and Monday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at HOFFMANN FUNERAL HOME, 1770 BROWN AVE., Bensalem. Mass 11 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences at
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019