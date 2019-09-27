Home

Hoffmann Funeral Home
1770 Brown Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-1147
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hoffmann Funeral Home
1770 Brown Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hoffmann Funeral Home
1770 Brown Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
MICHELLE HELENE HOFFMANN YOUNG

MICHELLE HELENE HOFFMANN YOUNG Notice
HOFFMANN YOUNG
MICHELLE HELENE


70 years, September 24, 2019. Bensalem Funeral Director. Philadelphia Attorney. Nursing Instructor. She was a genuinely beautiful person inside and out and her generosity was limitless. The world was a was a better place because of her! Wife of the late Robert B. Young; Sister of Marie (Eugene) Zmijewski; Aunt of Michael (Donna) Zmijewski, Marie (Matt) Owens, Lisa (Dave) Parzych and Joanna (Bobby) Parker; "Mimi" of Brianna, Mackenzie, Johnny, Noah, Elijah, Aley, and Sarah. Viewing Sunday 6 - 9 P.M. and Monday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at HOFFMANN FUNERAL HOME, 1770 BROWN AVE., Bensalem. Mass 11 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences at

HOFFMANN FUNERAL HOME, Bensalem, PA

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
