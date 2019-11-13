|
VELEZ
MIGDALIA
Beloved mom of Yvonne, Tara Lynn and Leslie. Loving grand-mom of Jessica, Nicholas, Jasmine, Ralie, Isabella, and the late Joseph Michael. Dear sister of Anna, Maguie, Digna and also sadly missed by Freddie, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. in St. Matthew's Church, 3000 Cottman Avenue. Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the @ would be appreciated by her family. Share your fondest memories of Migdalia at
