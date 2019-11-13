Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MIGDALIA VELEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIGDALIA VELEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIGDALIA VELEZ Notice
VELEZ
MIGDALIA
Beloved mom of Yvonne, Tara Lynn and Leslie. Loving grand-mom of Jessica, Nicholas, Jasmine, Ralie, Isabella, and the late Joseph Michael. Dear sister of Anna, Maguie, Digna and also sadly missed by Freddie, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:15 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. in St. Matthew's Church, 3000 Cottman Avenue. Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the @ would be appreciated by her family. Share your fondest memories of Migdalia at

PhillyFunerals.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIGDALIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -