MIGUEL A. MUNIZ

Age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Augusta, GA. Beloved husband of the late Ofelia Muniz (nee Arango); loving father of Jorge (Joanne) Muniz; brother of Nancy (the late Pablo) Brito, the late Julio, Kiki, Mirta, Marguerite, and Frank; grandfather of Jenifer Muniz and James (Kian) Muniz; great grandfather of Logan; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and Lisa Seward. Relatives and friends may visit the family Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300 and Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
