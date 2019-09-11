Home

MIKE HARRIS

MIKE HARRIS Notice
HARRIS
MIKE


Of Phila., on September 7, 2019. Husband of Marianne (nee Mullen); father of Michael Harris (Joy); cousin and lifetime confidant of Annie Karmatz (Michael); brother-in-law of Dorothy Harris; son-in-law of John Mullen; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. Mike's family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Pennsylvania Hospital clinical team for their extraordinary and compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services on Friday at 11:00 A.M. (Family will begin receiving guests at 9:30 A.M.) at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad Street, Phila., PA 19123. Internment in Calvary Cemetery, 199 Matsonford Road, West Conshohocken, PA 19428 immediately following the funeral service. The family will also be receiving guests on Saturday, Sept. 14th between 5:00 and 8:00 P.M. at the late residence and respectfully request contributions in his memory be made to Phillies Charities Inc, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Phila., PA 19148.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
