ROOMBERG
MILA GRAY
March 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of Daniel and Jessica (nee Klein). Cherished granddaughter of Betsy Agre Klein (Tim Garde), Shel Klein (Randi Backall), Alan Roomberg (Carol) and the late Nancy Roomberg of blessed memory. Adored great-granddaughter of Ronald Agre (Wanda), the late Gloria Agre, Myrna Klein (the late Sidney) and Margery Roomberg (the late Herbert). Loving niece of Alex Klein, David (Alison) Roomberg and Michael (Halley) Roomberg. Also survived by many loving cousins and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, March 6th, 12:15 P.M. at Congregation Or Ami (Lafayette Hill, Pa.) Interment will be private. The family will return to the residence of Shel Klein Wednes-day evening and the residence of Betsy Klein Thursday evening. Contributions in Mila's memory may be made to the Nancy Roomberg Memorial Fund c/o Congregation Or Ami 708 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 (or) The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Neuro-fibromatosis Program.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019