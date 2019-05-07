|
CARLITZ
MILDRED "MICKEY"
(nee Baronofsky)
May 6, 2019. Mother of Alan Carlitz, Geoffrey Carlitz, and Stuart Carlitz; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Graveside Services Wednesday, 1 P.M. precisely, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. M-1), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Shiva will be observed Wednesday only at the home of Stuart Carlitz. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019