Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED KRAFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED E. (Duffner) KRAFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED E. (Duffner) KRAFT Notice
KRAFT
MILDRED E. (nee Duffner)


83, passed peacefully October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome E. Kraft. Loving mother of Marie B. and Veronica A. Kraft. Sister of Ann Doherty and the late William Duffner and Helen MacMinn. Also survived by sisters-in-law Margaret Duffner, Rita McDonough, Elizabeth Kraft, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, Nov. 16th from 10-10:50 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA.

Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -