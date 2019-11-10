|
KRAFT
MILDRED E. (nee Duffner)
83, passed peacefully October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome E. Kraft. Loving mother of Marie B. and Veronica A. Kraft. Sister of Ann Doherty and the late William Duffner and Helen MacMinn. Also survived by sisters-in-law Margaret Duffner, Rita McDonough, Elizabeth Kraft, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, Nov. 16th from 10-10:50 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019