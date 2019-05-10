|
GANISZEWSKI
MILDRED H. (nee Mosczynski)
On May 3, 2019. Wife of the late Francis C. "Frank" Ganiszewski. Beloved mother of Francis S. (Susan), Edward M. (Gail), Jeanette M. Roman, Karen Ann LeConey (John), Bethann Piotrowski (Walter) and Kenneth J. (Lisa). Also sadly missed by 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, her brother Edward and sisters Frances T. Alice and Maryann J. Marszalek. Relatives, friends, Ladies Auxillary of The Oxley Post and the Youth Aid Panel (15th District) are invited to her viewing and funeral Monday beginning at 9 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019