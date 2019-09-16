|
KEIL
MILDRED KUNZIG (Wright)
Age 96, died September 7, 2019, with her children by her side at Shannondell. Daughter of Dr. Robert and Hilda Kunzig; sister of Judge Robert L. Kunzig. Predeceased by husband, Otto Keil and close friend, Hilda Schoenweither. Mildred is survived by daughters, Robin Stewart of St. Augustine FL; by Leslie Wibel of Martha's Vine-yard MA; and by son, Bruce Wright of Walnut Creek CA. She leaves 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mildred graduated from Frankford High, University of Pennsylvania, and Moore College of Art, and earned her Masters at Kutztown College. After a Service with family and friends, Mildred was interred at historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019