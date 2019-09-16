Home

MILDRED KUNZIG (Wright) KEIL

MILDRED KUNZIG (Wright) KEIL Notice
KEIL
MILDRED KUNZIG (Wright)
Age 96, died September 7, 2019, with her children by her side at Shannondell. Daughter of Dr. Robert and Hilda Kunzig; sister of Judge Robert L. Kunzig. Predeceased by husband, Otto Keil and close friend, Hilda Schoenweither. Mildred is survived by daughters, Robin Stewart of St. Augustine FL; by Leslie Wibel of Martha's Vine-yard MA; and by son, Bruce Wright of Walnut Creek CA. She leaves 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mildred graduated from Frankford High, University of Pennsylvania, and Moore College of Art, and earned her Masters at Kutztown College. After a Service with family and friends, Mildred was interred at historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019
