Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington St.
Cape May, PA
MILDRED (Newman) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON
MILDRED D. "MILLIE"
(nee Newman)
71, of Cape May, NJ and Stuart, FL, on July 12, 2019. Raised in Northeast Phila. and graduated from St. Hubert's Catholic School for Girls. Wife of the late Edward Robinson. Sister of the late MaryAnn, the late Theresa and the late Hugh. Survived by three nephews. Funeral Mass Tues. (July 23rd) at 9:30 A.M. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, NJ where friends will be received from 8:30 A.M. until 9:25 A.M. Interment Cape May Co. Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to: Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd. #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204.

SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ
spilkerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
